Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,256,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,520 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,390.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 242,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

