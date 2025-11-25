Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Arete lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,594 shares of company stock worth $10,887,531. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

