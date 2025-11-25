Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of HII Q3 Earnings

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.14. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.99 per share.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $310.04 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $268,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total transaction of $4,815,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,707.34. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,516 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 490,587 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,332,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $80,047,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,825 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 190,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

