One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in Dover Corporation $DOV

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Dover by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 51.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Dover by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $183.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.