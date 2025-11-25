Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,366,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 2.12% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $190,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 22,184.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643,211 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,635,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Rational Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 551,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 166,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

