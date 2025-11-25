J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Argus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on SJM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.