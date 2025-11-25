AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APP. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $1,393,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,954.44. This trade represents a 38.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,284 shares of company stock worth $169,199,575. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of APP stock opened at $559.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.83.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

