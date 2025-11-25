Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,445 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Forty Two & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 5.9%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

