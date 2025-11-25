Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,132,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 1,418.7% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,364,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,799 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $63,444,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,470,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,320,000 after acquiring an additional 760,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 521,310 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

