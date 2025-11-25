Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYZ stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 102,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,184,640. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,610 shares of company stock worth $4,739,162. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYZ. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

