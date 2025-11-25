Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $125.27 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,310.98. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $313,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,354,922.65. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $15,148,441. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

