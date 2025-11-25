Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.19, for a total value of $558,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,332,806.49. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $14,501,123. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $226.70 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

