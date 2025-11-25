Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zoetis Stock Performance
Zoetis stock opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
