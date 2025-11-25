Provenance Blockchain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.32 Billion (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $3.66 thousand worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

