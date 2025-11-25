Q1 Earnings Forecast for SABS Issued By Leerink Partnrs

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, November 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.38.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $22,954,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,847,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,847,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,730,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

