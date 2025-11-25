Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 3,046 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

