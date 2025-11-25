Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PCX)

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 66.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 30th.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.