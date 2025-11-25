Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in NVIDIA stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. 138,023,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,920,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Arete increased their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

