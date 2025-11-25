Zoom Communications’ (ZM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.51. 3,915,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. Zoom Communications has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the sale, the director owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,721.35. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,198. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,579. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,937,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,852,000 after buying an additional 986,164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,219,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,998,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

