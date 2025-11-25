Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Delta Air Lines stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,364,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,741 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $122,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

