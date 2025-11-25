JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 500

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 555 to GBX 500 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Rightmove to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 805 to GBX 775 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 850 to GBX 785 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 485 to GBX 465 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 704.17.

LON:RMV traded down GBX 1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 535.20. 7,346,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,230. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 474.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 827. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 659.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 730.14.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

