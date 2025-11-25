Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.75. 397,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.31. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $231.55 and a twelve month high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 246.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

