Westport Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amphenol by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $144.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

