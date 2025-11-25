Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FMC stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. FMC Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $747,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, Director John Mitchell Raines bought 7,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,805.68. This represents a 103.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,496. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $36.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

