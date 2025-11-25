Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Louisiana-Pacific stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 3.9%

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 144,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,829 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,090.94. This trade represents a 8.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LPX

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.