Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $688,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,043,000 after purchasing an additional 687,735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after buying an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank increased their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $334.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.02. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

