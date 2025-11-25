Beazley’s (BEZ) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 900 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,047.50.

Beazley stock traded down GBX 65.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 794.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,440,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 892.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 887.13. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 750 and a one year high of GBX 983.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

