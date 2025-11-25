Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.99.

CPT traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 212,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.17 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,470,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,755,000 after buying an additional 1,130,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,432,000 after buying an additional 51,357 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,897 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

