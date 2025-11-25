Panmure Gordon Reiterates Buy Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,760 target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IMI from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded IMI to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,655.

Get IMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMI

IMI Trading Down 0.5%

Insider Activity at IMI

LON:IMI traded down GBX 13.10 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,382.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,347.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,207.78. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,555.96 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The stock has a market cap of £5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Luke Grant sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280, for a total transaction of £2,508. Also, insider Ajai Puri acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,235 per share, with a total value of £22,350. Insiders have bought a total of 1,266 shares of company stock worth $2,843,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IMI

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.