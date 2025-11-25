Conflux 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.79 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Conflux has a total market cap of $424.43 million and $18.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,505.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.10 or 0.00595520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.97 or 0.00580516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.90 or 0.00441020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00096131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00015923 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,157,577,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,157,572,635 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,157,495,914.26. The last known price of Conflux is 0.08238356 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $21,269,893.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

