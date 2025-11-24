PCG Asset Management LLC Has $619,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

PCG Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $299.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $306.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

