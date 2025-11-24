American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 3476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

American Business Bank Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.51.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

