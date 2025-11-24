Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 245,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $7,347,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

