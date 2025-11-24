Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $297.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.38. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $214.50 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

