Contrasting Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) & Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) and Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noah and Jupiter Fund Management”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $2.58 billion 0.27 $65.14 million $1.12 9.24 Jupiter Fund Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Fund Management.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Noah and Jupiter Fund Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 3 1 0 2.25 Jupiter Fund Management 1 2 0 0 1.67

Noah currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than Jupiter Fund Management.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Jupiter Fund Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 22.17% 6.44% 5.44% Jupiter Fund Management N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Noah shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Noah has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Fund Management has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noah beats Jupiter Fund Management on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas mutual fund products, private secondary products, and other products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

