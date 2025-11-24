Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $6.42 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

NYSE PG opened at $150.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.11. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $144.09 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $366,569.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,347.10. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

