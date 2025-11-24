Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.9550, with a volume of 1886144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $813.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.59 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,987,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 318,463 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

