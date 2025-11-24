Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.9150, with a volume of 293827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $492.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,994.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,323. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $697,822.80. The trade was a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.