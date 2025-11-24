Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $182.42 and last traded at $183.0650. 38,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 391,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.