Ivan Lazarev Purchases 30,005 Shares of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) Director Ivan Lazarev purchased 30,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $34,205.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,369.96. The trade was a 83.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ivan Lazarev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Ivan Lazarev acquired 5,428 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $6,513.60.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ivan Lazarev bought 96 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $115.20.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ivan Lazarev purchased 4,500 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,905.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ivan Lazarev purchased 10,067 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,369.01.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of SCKT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. 36,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.32. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Socket Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

