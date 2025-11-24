CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Insider Richard Glaze Sells 257 Shares

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) insider Richard Glaze sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $10,590.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 320,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. CONMED Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Research analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

