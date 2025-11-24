Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Sells C$178,160.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Crissy Rafoss sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$178,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,739.12. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position.

Crissy Rafoss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Crissy Rafoss purchased 5,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,805.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Crissy Rafoss purchased 4,400 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Crissy Rafoss acquired 4,550 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$84,175.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY stock traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.10. 1,047,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$14.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.22.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

