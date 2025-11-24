Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Sells C$178,160.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Crissy Rafoss sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$178,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,739.12. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position.
Crissy Rafoss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Crissy Rafoss purchased 5,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,805.00.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Crissy Rafoss purchased 4,400 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Crissy Rafoss acquired 4,550 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$84,175.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
PEY stock traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.10. 1,047,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$14.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
