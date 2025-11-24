Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.1560. 3,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the third quarter worth about $60,929,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,900,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 1st quarter valued at $4,887,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 9.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,627,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 137,032 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 2,997.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.