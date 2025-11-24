Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.8250 and last traded at $7.8250, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Victrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

