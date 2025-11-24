Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. Symbotic updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.46. 3,772,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,709. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

In related news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $96,927.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,649.92. This represents a 75.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $963,326.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,467.21. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,160 shares of company stock worth $4,761,942. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Symbotic by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,601,000 after acquiring an additional 201,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 3,188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $12,377,000.

SYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

