Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.96. 227,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 316,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Dye & Durham from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.43.

The company has a market cap of C$200.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

