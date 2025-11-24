Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.96. 227,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 316,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Dye & Durham from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.43.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DND
Dye & Durham Stock Down 6.3%
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- JPMorgan and Goldman Upgrade MP Materials Amid Defense-Driven Demand Outlook
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Circle Stock Is Falling—and Why Some Analysts See Big Upside
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.