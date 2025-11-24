Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.12 and last traded at $67.03. Approximately 343,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,263,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $619,261.20. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after buying an additional 1,173,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,176,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after buying an additional 343,288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,094,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $92,940,000 after acquiring an additional 553,889 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 983,705 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

