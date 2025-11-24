Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

CENT traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $31.43. 248,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $678.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $7,347,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 178,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

