Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.
Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
