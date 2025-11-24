Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Edison International stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Edison International Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $59.27. 6,056,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,739,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,860,169,000 after purchasing an additional 269,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,576,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after buying an additional 801,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,392,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,851,000 after buying an additional 621,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 111.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

